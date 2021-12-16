5.6-magnitude quake jolts eastern Indonesia

JAKARTA, Dec. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) APP):A 5.6-magnitude earthquake rocked Indonesia's eastern province of Maluku on Thursday, the country's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency said.

The quake struck at 11:26 Jakarta time (0426 GMT), with the epicenter at 163 km southwest of Maluku Barat Daya district and the depth of 26 km under seabed, the agency said.

The jolts of the quake did not potentially trigger the giant waves of tsunami, according to the agency.