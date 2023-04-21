(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.6 struck Japan's Ogasawara Islands, with no tsunami warnings issued, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said on Friday.

According to the JMA, the quake occurred at 4:20 p.m.

local time at a depth of about 10 km in the adjacent sea of Chichijima Island, measuring 4 on Japan's seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.

The temblor's epicenter was located at a latitude of 27.0 degrees north and a longitude of 141.5 degrees east.

The agency did not issue a tsunami warning.