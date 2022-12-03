UrduPoint.com

5.7-magnitude Quake Hits Indonesia's Java Island

Faizan Hashmi Published December 03, 2022 | 03:50 PM

5.7-magnitude quake hits Indonesia's Java island

Jakarta, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :A 5.7-magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia's main island of Java on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey said, less than two weeks after another quake in the same province killed more than 330 people.

The quake struck on land at a depth of 112.5 km (70 miles) and the epicentre was located 18 kilometres southeast of the West Java city of Banjar, according to USGS.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage.

The country's meteorological agency gave a higher magnitude of 6.4 for the quake, which also shook buildings in capital Jakarta, according to an AFP journalist.

But there was no threat of a tsunami, the agency said.

Indonesia experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", where tectonic plates collide.

Last month a shallow 5.6-magnitude tremor hit the town of Cianjur in West Java, killing 331 people, injuring thousands and leaving tens of thousands homeless after it collapsed buildings and triggered landslides.

Many were found buried under rubble in the days following the quake with only several successful rescues reported, including an operation to free a six-year-old boy which was described as a "miracle" by emergency workers.

Related Topics

Tsunami Fire Earthquake Jakarta Same Indonesia United States

Recent Stories

Mawra unveils hiatus in showbiz activities

Mawra unveils hiatus in showbiz activities

43 minutes ago
 Int’l Day of Persons with Disabilities being obs ..

Int’l Day of Persons with Disabilities being observed today

1 hour ago
 Afghan diplomat summoned to convey anguish over at ..

Afghan diplomat summoned to convey anguish over attack on Pak envoy

4 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: England break opening pair as Shafique ..

Pak Vs Eng: England break opening pair as Shafique falls

5 hours ago
 Pakistan, UAE vow to further cement bilateral tie ..

Pakistan, UAE vow to further cement bilateral ties

5 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz thanks KSA for extension in $3bln depos ..

PM Shehbaz thanks KSA for extension in $3bln deposit term

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.