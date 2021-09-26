5.7-magnitude quake shakes Philippines' main island: USGS

Manila, Sept 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :A strong earthquake hit off the Philippines' main island Monday, but there were no immediate reports of damage, the US Geological Survey and local officials said.

The deep 5.7-magnitude quake struck off Batangas province on Luzon island at 1:12 am (1712 GMT), with residents in the nearby capital of Manila woken by their buildings shaking.