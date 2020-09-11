Bunia, DR Congo, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Fifty-eight people have been killed in two massacres in the eastern DR Congo province of Ituri, the province's interior minister told AFP on Thursday, attributing the attacks to a notorious militia.

Twenty-three people were killed in Irumu territory in southern Ituri on Tuesday, followed by 35 on Thursday, said minister Adjio Gidi. He blamed the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), which originated in the 1990s as a Ugandan Muslim rebel group.