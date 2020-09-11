UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

58 Killed In Eastern DR Congo's Ituri Province

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 12:30 AM

58 killed in eastern DR Congo's Ituri province

Bunia, DR Congo, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Fifty-eight people have been killed in two massacres in the eastern DR Congo province of Ituri, the province's interior minister told AFP on Thursday, attributing the attacks to a notorious militia.

Twenty-three people were killed in Irumu territory in southern Ituri on Tuesday, followed by 35 on Thursday, said minister Adjio Gidi. He blamed the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), which originated in the 1990s as a Ugandan Muslim rebel group.

Related Topics

Interior Minister Congo Muslim

Recent Stories

UAE participates in the closed ministerial meeting ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Man ..

1 hour ago

Zulfi Bukhari terms 'Roshan Digital Account' a le ..

28 minutes ago

President Alvi highlights relevance of alternative ..

28 minutes ago

NAB arrests former inspector E&T, recovers 330 mln ..

28 minutes ago

Italy out to harness culture for the restart at Ex ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.