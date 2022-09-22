UrduPoint.com

5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Central New Zealand

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2022 | 04:10 PM

5.8 magnitude earthquake hits central New Zealand

WELLINGTON, Sept. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 jolted central New Zealand on Thursday evening, according to New Zealand's geoscience research service provider.

It struck at 21:07 local time (0907 GMT) 30 km northeast of French Pass at a depth of 51 km, said the GNS Science.

More than 43,000 people reported feeling the quake and there are no reports of casualties so far.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

