UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

5.8-magnitude Quake Injures 3 In Nepal

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 10:40 AM

5.8-magnitude quake injures 3 in Nepal

KATHMANDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 hit the Lamjung district in northern-central Nepal on Wednesday, leaving at least three people injured, a local official said.

With the epicenter in Bhulbhule of the Marsyangdi Rural Municipality, the tremor that struck at 5:42 local time was felt in different parts of the country including in the capital Kathmandu, according to the national earthquake center.

People responded by fleeing their home following the jolts, according to officials. "People were panicked due to the strong tremor," Hom Prasad Luintel, the chief district officer at Lamjung, told Xinhua.

"Three persons injured after the collapse of the walls of their houses are receiving treatment, while there are reports of damage in several houses." All the details of the loss are yet to be reported, said Luintel.

A police team has been mobilized to collect the details of the loss and support the victims in need.

"The jolt was pretty strong. However, there haven't been reports of any human casualty," Arjun Gurung, chairman of the rural municipality, told Xinhua over the phone from the epicenter. "We are still collecting the details about the loss."At least 9,000 people were killed in a 2015 devastating quake in Nepal.

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake Police Kathmandu Nepal 2015 All From

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 163.93 million

17 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Ajman Police break Guinness World Record with long ..

10 hours ago

SEC forms committee to remove encroachments from a ..

11 hours ago

Arabian Travel Market hosts summit on Saudi touris ..

11 hours ago

Sindh High Court allows vegetable,fruit traders to ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.