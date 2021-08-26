5.8-magnitude quake strikes off central Indonesia

JAKARTA, Aug. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 jolted off Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province on Thursday, said the meteorology and geophysics agency.

The quake struck at 02:14:21 GMT with the epicenter at 44 km northwest Tojo Una-Una district and a depth of 10.0 km under the sea bed.

The agency did not issue a tsunami warning as the quake did not potentially trigger giant waves.