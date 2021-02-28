UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

59 Algerian Pro-democracy Activists Released From Jail: Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 01:30 AM

59 Algerian pro-democracy activists released from jail: ministry

Algiers, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Algerian authorities have released a total of 59 pro-democracy activists from jail under presidential pardons issued earlier this month, the justice ministry said on Saturday.

The Hirak protest movement, which swept strongman Abdelaziz Bouteflika from power in 2019, marked its second anniversary on Monday, with thousands marching in the capital Algiers and other cities.

The movement has gathered momentum in recent days after a year-long hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, thousands of anti-government protesters were back on the streets across Algeria. Rights groups said 700 were detained but later released.

On the eve of the Hirak's anniversary, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune announced he would pardon dozens of detainees held over acts linked to "the use of social media networks".

In line with that decision, "the number of detainees released following the completion of legal procedures had by Thursday reached 59", the justice ministry said on Saturday.

Among those pardoned was prominent journalist Khaled Drareni, a correspondent for French-language TV5 and press freedom watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

He was jailed for his coverage of the Hirak protests and, like many other detainees, was accused of incitement.

Following his release, he told AFP: "I hope that my time in prison will contribute to strengthening press freedom in Algeria and making it a sacred, untouchable freedom."Tebboune, who was elected in December 2019 on a very low turnout in a poll boycotted by the protest movement, has made several bids to head off renewed anti-government rallies.

Announcing the pardons on February 18, he has also signed a decree dissolving parliament to clear the way for early elections and said there would be a limited government reshuffle.

Related Topics

Protest Parliament Jail Social Media Algiers Algeria February December 2019 From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ireland defeat Italy as hosts suffer 30th successi ..

56 minutes ago

Mali's Armed Forces Repel Attack by Terrorists in ..

58 minutes ago

Dist admin organises Balochi night at Alhamra Cult ..

58 minutes ago

Guardiola ranks Man City's record run as one of hi ..

58 minutes ago

Eight-try Clermont thrash hapless Agen in Top 14

58 minutes ago

Federal Customs Authority launches &#039;RasCargo& ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.