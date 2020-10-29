UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

59 Bodies Found In Mexico Hidden Graves

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 09:30 AM

59 bodies found in Mexico hidden graves

Celaya, Mexico, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :The bodies of at least 59 people were found in hidden graves in the central Mexican state of Guanajuato, government authorities said Wednesday.

Guanajuato is one of Mexico's most violent states, with its wealth and extensive energy infrastructure drawing in the attention of criminal gangs.

"The vast majority of the bodies, in which there is still some tissue or other sign, would appear to be young people, very young, possibly even teenagers," said Karla Quintana, the head of Mexico's National Search Commission (CNB).

Pending expert confirmation, between 10 and 15 women are among the victims, Quintana added.

The graves were found in the Barrio de San Juan neighborhood in the city of Salvatierra, in the southern part of the state, according to Quintana.

Authorities were notified of the graves' possible location two weeks ago, and state and Federal security institutions have been working together for the past eight days.

"We have even more possible positive points, which is why we will continue working," said Quintana.

A team of more than 80 people examined the area in 18-hour daily shifts, and 52 excavations were carried out that eventually led to the discovery of the bodies, according to the search's state commissioner, Hector Diaz.

Guanajuato has been shaken by intensifying violence linked to a turf war between powerful rival cartels Jalisco New Generation and Santa Rosa de Lima.

In July, heavily armed men stormed a drug rehabilitation center in the city of Irapuato and killed 27 people.

Mexico has been hit by a wave of violence since the government deployed the military to fight the drug cartels in 2006.

Around 293,000 people have since been murdered, according to official figures that do not specify how many of the cases are linked to organized crime.

Related Topics

San Juan Santa Rosa Young Irapuato Guanajuato Lima Mexico July Criminals Women Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 minutes ago

UAE launches humanitarian, development initiatives ..

9 hours ago

US Withdraws From Deal With China to Promote Sub-N ..

9 hours ago

Arab Coalition destroys six Houthi drones targetin ..

11 hours ago

26 countries together in honour of Frontline Heroe ..

11 hours ago

Martyrs’ Families’ Affairs Office at Abu Dhabi ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.