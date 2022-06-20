(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING/TAIPEI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :A 5.9-magnitude earthquake jolted eastern Taiwan's Hualien County at 9:05 a.m. Monday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter was monitored at 23.66 degrees north latitude and 121.

52 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 10 km, the CENC said.

All counties and cities across the island felt the tremor. Another four earthquakes occurred subsequently, including a 5.0-magnitude quake at 9:39 a.m., according to the island's meteorological agency.

No injuries or casualties have been reported so far.