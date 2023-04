(@FahadShabbir)

HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 jolted 229 km WSW of Kavieng, Papua New Guinea, at 01:05:49 GMT on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 3.581 degrees south latitude and 148.9909 degrees east longitude.