UrduPoint.com

5.9-magnitude Quake Hits Off Eastern Papua New Guinea: USGS

Sumaira FH Published January 09, 2022 | 08:50 AM

5.9-magnitude quake hits off eastern Papua New Guinea: USGS

Port Moresby, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :A 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck off eastern Papua New Guinea on Sunday, the United States Geological Survey said.

The quake hit at a depth of 19 kilometres (12 miles) at 0205 GMT in the Solomon Sea, around 200 km off the southern coast of New Britain island, according to the USGS.

There were no immediate reports of damage or tsunami warnings.

Papua New Guinea sits on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, which is a hotspot for seismic activity due to friction between tectonic plates.

In July 2020, a 6.9-magnitude quake sparked terror in the capital Port Moresby, but there were no reports of major damage.

And in February 2018, a 7.5-magnitude quake hit the country's rugged highlands region, triggering landslides, burying homes and killing at least 125 people.

Related Topics

Tsunami Fire Earthquake Port Moresby Papua New Guinea United States Guinea February July Sunday 2018 2020

Recent Stories

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

36 minutes ago
 US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US ..

US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US Presence in Europe - White Ho ..

8 hours ago
 US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukrain ..

US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukraine Possible at Geneva Talks - W ..

9 hours ago
 7 arrested over aerial firing

7 arrested over aerial firing

9 hours ago
 NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death ..

NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death of brother

9 hours ago
 Foreign Minister condoles with Chairman Senate ove ..

Foreign Minister condoles with Chairman Senate over demise of brother

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.