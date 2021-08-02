UrduPoint.com

5.9 Magnitude Quake Strikes Off Indonesia's Papua: USGS

Mon 02nd August 2021 | 11:30 AM

Jakarta, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :A 5.9 magnitude quake struck off the coast of Indonesia's easternmost Papua region Monday, the United States Geological Survey said, but there was no tsunami warning or immediate reports of damage.

The quake hit at a relatively shallow depth of 12 kilometres (7.5 miles), about 180 kilometres northeast of Tual city.

Shallow quakes tend to do more damage than deep tremors.

Indonesia experiences frequent quakes due to its position on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic activity where tectonic plates collide that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

In January, more than 100 people were killed and thousands left homeless by a 6.2-magnitude quake that struck Sulawesi island, reducing buildings to a tangled mass of twisted metal and chunks of concrete in the seaside city of Mamuju.

A 7.5-magnitude quake and a subsequent tsunami in Palu three years ago left more than 4,300 people dead or missing.

