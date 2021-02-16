UrduPoint.com
5G Phones May Interfere With Aircraft: French Regulator

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 07:20 PM

5G phones may interfere with aircraft: French regulator

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :The latest generation of smartphones, 5G, can interfere with aircraft altitude instruments, the French Civil Aviation Authority warned Tuesday as it recommended they should be turned off during flight.

"The utilisation of 5G devices onboard aircraft could lead to risks of interference that could potentially result in errors in altitude readings," a spokesman for the agency told AFP.

The potential phenomenon is due to "signal interference from a close frequency source of a strength that is similar or even superior to that of altimeters."This interference can cause errors "in instruments that are extremely critical during landing," said the agency, known by its French acronym DGAC.

