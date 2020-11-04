5G to launch in France this month

Paris, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :The latest generation 5G phone networks have a green light to go live in France later this month, the national telecoms regulator said Wednesday after wrapping up a frequency auction.

The Arcep regulator said the auction brought in 2.8 billion Euros ($3.3 billion) from four network operators.

It added that their 5G networks could begin commercial operations on November 18, but noted that administrative formalities meant that they would likely launch between November 20 and 30.

5G technology promises an exponential leap in the amount and speed of wireless data that networks and handsets can handle, enabling advances in self-driving vehicles, virtual reality, connected health and more as sensors and servers communicate nearly instantly.