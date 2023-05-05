5th coffee fair kicks off in Turkish metropolis of Istanbul

ISTANBUL, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :The fifth edition of the Istanbul Coffee Fair kicked off Thursday as coffee lovers and industry professionals flocked to the Halic Congress Center in the Turkish metropolis to taste a variety of coffees from different roasters.

The fair, with the participation of nearly 80 brands from the coffee industry, is being held in a large 2,500-square-meter area.

Fair Coordinator Reha Kadak told Anadolu that they brought together important national and international brands of the industry at the fair.

Noting that nearly 20,000 participants come to the fair every year, Kadak said: "We are not just a festival that interests end-users.

We mostly host companies that aim to develop business partnerships." Gastronomy students, coffee enthusiasts and young people also show great interest in the event.

At the same time, workshops and conferences are being held with reputable people in the sector for four days, he said.

Every day during the fair, workshops on coffee roasting, porcelain, chocolate and painting are organized.

The fair will run until May 7.