UrduPoint.com

5th Coffee Fair Kicks Off In Turkish Metropolis Of Istanbul

Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2023 | 11:00 AM

5th coffee fair kicks off in Turkish metropolis of Istanbul

ISTANBUL, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :The fifth edition of the Istanbul Coffee Fair kicked off Thursday as coffee lovers and industry professionals flocked to the Halic Congress Center in the Turkish metropolis to taste a variety of coffees from different roasters.

The fair, with the participation of nearly 80 brands from the coffee industry, is being held in a large 2,500-square-meter area.

Fair Coordinator Reha Kadak told Anadolu that they brought together important national and international brands of the industry at the fair.

Noting that nearly 20,000 participants come to the fair every year, Kadak said: "We are not just a festival that interests end-users.

We mostly host companies that aim to develop business partnerships." Gastronomy students, coffee enthusiasts and young people also show great interest in the event.

At the same time, workshops and conferences are being held with reputable people in the sector for four days, he said.

Every day during the fair, workshops on coffee roasting, porcelain, chocolate and painting are organized.

The fair will run until May 7.

Related Topics

Business Young Same Istanbul May Congress Event From Industry Love

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th May 2023

2 hours ago
 UAE President and Emir of Qatar review bilateral t ..

UAE President and Emir of Qatar review bilateral ties

10 hours ago
 UAE&#039;s history-making astronaut Sultan Al Neya ..

UAE&#039;s history-making astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi becomes first person to pra ..

11 hours ago
 Kurram incident occurs due to old enmity: Administ ..

Kurram incident occurs due to old enmity: Administration

11 hours ago
 US Expresses Concerns Over China's New Counter-Esp ..

US Expresses Concerns Over China's New Counter-Espionage Law - State Dept.

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.