5th cross-Strait youth development forum slated for May 11

BEIJING, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :The fifth cross-Strait youth development forum is scheduled to be held on May 11 in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, said a Chinese mainland spokesperson on Monday.

Hung Hsiu-chu, former chairperson of the Chinese Kuomintang party, will attend the forum, which is expected to see the participation of around 450 guests and youth representatives from both sides of the Taiwan Strait, according to Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office.