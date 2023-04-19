UrduPoint.com

5th World Heritage Site Managers' Forum To Be Hosted By Saudi Arabia

Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2023 | 01:00 PM

5th World Heritage Site Managers' Forum to be hosted by Saudi Arabia

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Culture, represented by the Saudi National Commission for education, Culture and Science and the Heritage Commission, alongside the UNESCO World Heritage Centre and the ICCROM-IUCN World Heritage Leadership Program, are jointly organizing the fifth edition of the World Heritage Site Managers' Forum, in partnership with ICOMOS. This event is held in conjunction with the extended 45th session of the World Heritage Committee.

Taking place under the theme "Managing World Heritage for the Next 50 Years," the Forum will be held in a hybrid format, with an online component consisting of three sessions taking place between June and July 2023, and an in-person event in Riyadh from 10-16 September 2023.

The Forum aims to bring together World Heritage site managers from across the world to participate in compelling discussions that will empower them, as well as help them expand their networks and gain knowledge and insight at an international level.

The Forum offers an opportunity to review the achievements of the past 50 years while examining some of the growing challenges that site managers will need to address in the coming years. In alignment with the Forum's objectives, discussions will tackle a range of topics including understanding the achievements and challenges of the World Heritage Convention, enhancing resilience and sustainability, risk management, climate change, and digital technologies for monitoring and protecting UNESCO World Heritage sites.

The event is open for World Heritage site managers from all over the world. Interested participants are invited to submit their applications through the online registration platform at: https://whc.unesco.org/en/whsmf23/ by 7 May 2023.

Related Topics

World Education Riyadh Saudi SITE May June July September Event All From

Recent Stories

Service delivery should govern competition for pub ..

Service delivery should govern competition for public office: PM

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th April 2023

4 hours ago
 Rossoneri, Real Madrid hold firm to reach CL semi- ..

Rossoneri, Real Madrid hold firm to reach CL semi-finals

10 hours ago
 Record 60,310 worshippers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mo ..

Record 60,310 worshippers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque on 27th night of Ramadan

10 hours ago
 ERC delivering Eid clothing to Syrian orphans

ERC delivering Eid clothing to Syrian orphans

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.