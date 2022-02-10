6 dead, 10 injured in northern Benin ambush: NGO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Abuja, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Five rangers and a soldier were killed and 10 other people were injured in an ambush in northern Benin, near the border with Burkina Faso and Niger, the park management said on Wednesday.

"Yesterday...

a team of rangers was ambushed in W National Park in Benin.... Initial reports indicate that tragically five rangers and one member of the Benin Armed Forces (FAB) have been killed, with 10 more injured," African Parks, a non-profit conversation group said in a statement.