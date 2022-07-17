UrduPoint.com

6 Dead, 12 Missing As Mountain Torrents Hit SW China's Sichuan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 17, 2022 | 06:40 PM

6 dead, 12 missing as mountain torrents hit SW China's Sichuan

CHENGDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) --:Six people were killed and 12 were reported missing by 7 a.m. Sunday, after rainstorm-triggered mountain torrents hit southwest China's Sichuan Province, local authorities have said.

From 8 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m.

Saturday, heavy rains pelted the Beichuan Qiang Autonomous County, affecting 13 townships and approximately 22,300 people, with precipitation of up to 110 millimeters.

The water levels of some rivers rose sharply, and floods mixed with floating objects, mud, sand and stones were formed. The floods hit Baishi Township, resulting in six deaths and reports of 12 missing people.

Authorities have dispatched more than 400 rescue workers to search for those reported missing, repair roads and communication facilities, and conduct other rescue operations.

Related Topics

Water China Sunday Rains P

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 July 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th July 2022

9 hours ago
 Taijul in five-wicket Bangladesh return as West In ..

Taijul in five-wicket Bangladesh return as West Indies tumble to 178

17 hours ago
 RugbyU: South Africa v Wales Test result

RugbyU: South Africa v Wales Test result

17 hours ago
 9 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

9 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

17 hours ago
 Court extends interim bail of Haleem Adil Shaikh t ..

Court extends interim bail of Haleem Adil Shaikh to July 28

17 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.