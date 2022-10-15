6 dead in fire in Philippine capital

MANILA, Oct. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) --:Six people died in a blaze that ripped through a house in a residential area in the Philippine capital before dawn on Saturday, the Bureau of Fire Protection said.

The bureau said the fire broke out before 2:00 a.

m. local time in Quezon City suburb. Firefighters put out the fire around 3:20 a.m.

The fatalities include a 79-year-old man, a 30-year-old woman, her children aged 12, seven and two, and another male, the bureau added.