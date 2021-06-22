UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

6 French Soldiers Wounded In Mali Suicide Car Bomb Blast

Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 01:30 AM

6 French soldiers wounded in Mali suicide car bomb blast

Bamako, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :A suicide car bomber attacked French troops patrolling in central Mali on Monday, according to France's military, wounding six soldiers and four civilians including a child in the war-torn West African country.

The French soldiers, who were travelling in a vehicle, were on a reconnaissance mission near the town of Gossi to secure the area around a nearby forward operating base.

"Six French soldiers and four Malian civilians were injured by the explosion of the suicide vehicle," the French military said in a statement.

The army added that none of their lives were in danger.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a senior Malian military officer and a local elected official had earlier said that some soldiers were evacuated to the French army base in northern city Gao by helicopter.

The French military also said that it sent "alert units" including Tiger combat helicopters and Mirage 2000 fighter jets to the area of the attack to support ground troops.

Mali has been struggling to contain a brutal jihadist insurgency. which first emerged in the north in 2012 before spreading to the centre of the country and neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger.

Thousands of soldiers and civilians have been killed in the conflict and hundreds of thousands have fled their homes.

Former colonial power France, which intervened in Mali in 2013 to beat back the jihadists, currently has 5,100 soldiers deployed across the Sahel region.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced earlier this month that he would wind down the Barkhane force.

France plans to refocus its energies on strengthening an international task force of special forces in Mali, known as Takuba.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Army France Vehicle Car Suicide Alert Mali Gao Burkina Faso Niger

Recent Stories

Sarwar proposes reserved seats for overseas Pakist ..

53 minutes ago

Belarus opposition head hails 'powerful' joint san ..

1 hour ago

Algerian Chief of Staff Heads to Moscow for Securi ..

1 hour ago

UN Peace Operations Chief to Travel to Moscow for ..

1 hour ago

Aleem Khan appreciates PM Imran Khan's realistic s ..

1 hour ago

3 killed , 5 injured over coal mine dispute at Dar ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.