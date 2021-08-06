6 killed in sightseeing plane crash in U.S. Alaska

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :A sightseeing plane crashed Thursday in the U.S. state of Alaska, killing all six people on board, including the pilot and five passengers.

The wreckage was found in a steep mountainous area around 12 miles (about 19 km) northeast of the city of Ketchikan, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

The U.S. Coast Guard received an emergency signal from the plane around 11:20 a.m. local time (1920 GMT), according to a report by the Anchorage Daily news.

The crashed plane, a single-engine DeHavilland DHC-2 Beaver, scheduled its flight from Misty Fjords National Monument in the Tongass National Forest to Ketchikan, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.