6 Manufacturing Projects Signed In China's Tianjin

Published February 15, 2023

TIANJIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :A total of 36 manufacturing projects with an investment of 66.8 billion Yuan (around 9.8 billion U.S. Dollars) were signed on Tuesday in north China's Tianjin Municipality, local authorities said.

The signed projects include five new energy projects, nine information technology projects, and six high-end equipment projects, with an investment of 19.5 billion yuan, 17.4 billion yuan, and 8.3 billion yuan, respectively, said Yin Jihui, director of the Tianjin industry and information technology bureau.

Since the beginning of 2023, Tianjin has attracted 160 projects with a total investment of 80.5 billion yuan, injecting new momentum into the high-quality development of Tianjin's manufacturing industry, said Yin.

