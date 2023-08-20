6 Million students to commence new academic year from Monday

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :Over 6 million students from general education, as well as 1,360,000 students from higher education, and technical and vocational training, will commence the new academic year today (Sunday) across the regions and governorates of the Kingdom.

The Ministry of Eduction has initiated its preparations for the school year, collaborating seamlessly with educational authorities based on a strategic plan.

The objective is to adequately get the schools ready, providing them with the necessary resources and enhancing their readiness to receive students.

The plan also emphasizes the role of parents and families in motivating their children and ensuring their participation to achieve students' educational goals.