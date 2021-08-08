UrduPoint.com

6 More COVID-19 Deaths, 682 New Cases Reported In Fiji

Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 04:10 PM

SUVA, Aug. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) --:Fijian health officials reported on Sunday six new COVID-19 deaths and 682 new cases.

Fiji's Ministry of Health permanent secretary James Fong said three of the deaths were reported in the Central Division and three in the Western Division.

Of the 682 new cases, 193 were from the Western Division and 489 from the Central Division.

There have been 297 new recoveries reported since the last update and 24,070 cases remained active.

