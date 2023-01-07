UrduPoint.com

6-year-old Student In Police Custody After Shooting Teacher At Virginia School

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 07, 2023 | 01:00 PM

6-year-old student in police custody after shooting teacher at Virginia school

WASHINGTON, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :A 6-year-old student is in police custody after he shot and wounded a teacher at Richneck Elementary school in Newport News, Virginia on Friday, according to police.

"The teacher's injuries are believed to be life-threatening. The investigation remains ongoing," the Newport News Police Department said in a statement.

No students were injured in the incident, while the teacher was taken to a local hospital, according to the police.

The teacher is a woman in her 30s, several US media outlets reported.

The extent of her injuries is not known at this time, police said.

Police Chief Steve Drew said at a news conference that the incident was "not an accidental shooting" and took place during an altercation between the teacher and the student, according to CNN.

Drew said there was "some improvement" in the condition of the teacher, who is still in the hospital.

An investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

