UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

6.0-magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Algerian Coast: USGS

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 08:20 AM

6.0-magnitude earthquake strikes off Algerian coast: USGS

Algiers, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :A shallow 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the Algerian coast on Thursday, the US Geological Survey said.

The quake hit 20 kilometres north-east of the city of Bejaia at 1:04 am local time (0004 GMT), at a depth of 10 kilometres, according to the US monitoring service.

Bejaia, which has a population of roughly 164,000, endured moderate shaking, USGS said.

The capital city Algiers also felt some light shaking.

In the aftermath of the 6.0-magnitude quake USGS reported two further quakes in the same area, of 5.

2 and 4.7 magnitude respectively.

In Bejaia the General Directorate of Algerian Civil Protection reported some instances of panic as residents fled their homes.

They also said there was some damage, including cracks in the walls of residences as well as the partial collapse of an old unoccupied building.

There have been no reports yet of serious injuries or casualties.

Photographs shared on social media also appeared to show some damage, with interior walls fractured and images of crumbled walls.

Related Topics

Earthquake Social Media Bejaia Algiers Same

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attacks in Niger

8 hours ago

Abbas rival accuses president of failing Palestini ..

9 hours ago

UN leaders speak out against Islamophobia and anti ..

9 hours ago

Parliamentary work is key for UAE’s aspirations ..

9 hours ago

Federal Reserve Maintains Asset-Buying Pledge as P ..

9 hours ago

Italian Court Acquits Eni, Shell in Nigeria Briber ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.