New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :A 6.0-magnitude earthquake hit Assam in northeast India early Wednesday, the US Geological Survey said.

The quake hit at a relatively shallow depth of 29 kilometres (18 miles) at 0221 GMT, USGS said, adding that there was a low likelihood of casualties.