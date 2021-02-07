6.0-magnitude quake hits southern Philippines: USGS

Manila, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :A strong earthquake hit the southern Philippines on Sunday, though there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage, the US Geological Service and local officials said.

The 6.0-magnitude quake struck at 12:22 pm (0422 GMT) with an epicentre plotted two kilometres (1.2 miles) east of the town of Magsaysay on Mindanao island, the USGS said.

The disturbance was recorded at a depth of 24.6 kilometres.

Civil defence officials reported strong shaking in the region but said there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The Philippines is regularly rocked by quakes due to its location on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.