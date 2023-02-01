UrduPoint.com

6.0-magnitude Quake Rocks Southern Philippines: USGS

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2023 | 04:50 PM

6.0-magnitude quake rocks southern Philippines: USGS

General Santos, Philippines, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :A 6.0-magnitude earthquake rocked the southern Philippines on Wednesday, the US Geological Service said, with local authorities warning of aftershocks and possible damage.

The quake struck at 6:44 pm (1044 GMT), near Monkayo municipality in Davao de Oro province on Mindanao island.

There were no immediate reports of major damage.

"It was quick and lasted for 15 to 20 seconds," said police Corporal Lucita Ambrocio, who is based in the nearby municipality of New Bataan "After 10 minutes, our colleagues went back to the building," said Ambrocio, who raced outside with her colleagues when the police station started shaking.

"I checked the premises and I saw a small crack in the barracks."Quakes are a daily occurrence in the Philippines, which sits along the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic as well as volcanic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

The nation's civil defence office regularly holds drills simulating earthquake scenarios along active fault lines.

Related Topics

Fire Earthquake Police Police Station Davao Japan Philippines From Asia

Recent Stories

Sedition Case: Fawad Chaudhary secures post-arrest ..

Sedition Case: Fawad Chaudhary secures post-arrest bail

37 minutes ago
 Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives Uzbek Senate Chairper ..

Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives Uzbek Senate Chairperson at Wahat Al Karama

51 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development C ..

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development Council meeting on initiatives ..

1 hour ago
 Peshawar Suicide attack: US Centcom commander call ..

Peshawar Suicide attack: US Centcom commander calls army chief, expresses condol ..

3 hours ago
 Abdulla Al Mandous named UAE’s official candidat ..

Abdulla Al Mandous named UAE’s official candidate for WMO Presidency

3 hours ago
 Shaheen shares his struggle tale in cricket career

Shaheen shares his struggle tale in cricket career

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.