UrduPoint.com

60-year-old Man Rescued From Rubble 104 Hours After Quakes In Türkiye

Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2023 | 03:20 PM

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Sixty-year-old Eyup Ak was pulled out alive from the rubble of a collapsed building on Friday, in another miraculous rescue in southern Türkiye over four days since powerful earthquakes shook the region.

Saved in Adiyaman province, Ak was carried on a stretcher to receive medical attention following his rescue 104 hours after the first of the two earthquakes that killed over 18,340 people and caused widespread destruction.

At least 18,342 people were killed and 74,242 others injured by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on Monday, the country's disaster agency said on Friday.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in Kahramanmaras province, affected more than 13 million people across 10 provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, felt the strong tremors that struck in the space of fewer than 10 hours.

Related Topics

Injured Syria Kahramanmaras Adiyaman Malatya Hatay Diyarbakir Kilis Sanliurfa Gaziantep Adana Lebanon From Million

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs AED445 mn green fin ..

Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs AED445 mn green finance agreements with Angola

1 hour ago
 TECOM Group reports AED2 bn in revenues in 2022, h ..

TECOM Group reports AED2 bn in revenues in 2022, highest in 22 years

3 hours ago
 Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-23 begins in ..

Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-23 begins in Karachi

3 hours ago
 MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ambassad ..

MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Malaysia

3 hours ago
 "Considerable progress," says IMF mission chief as ..

"Considerable progress," says IMF mission chief as ten-day talks with Pakistan c ..

4 hours ago
 23 Pakistani nationals evacuated from quake-hit Tu ..

23 Pakistani nationals evacuated from quake-hit Turkiye: FO

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.