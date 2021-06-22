60,000-plus fans allowed at Euro 2020 semis and final at Wembley: British govt

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :More than 60,000 fans will be allowed to attend the semi-finals and final of Euro 2020 at Wembley, the British government announced on Tuesday.

The matches will see the largest crowds assembled at a sporting event in Britain in more than 15 months.

Numbers have been strictly limited due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The finals promise to be an unforgettable moment in our national recovery from the pandemic," said culture and sport secretary Oliver Dowden.