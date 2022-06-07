BEIJING, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) --:A total of 60,000 juniors have benefited from a vision care project initiated by the Red Cross Society of China (RCSC) as of the 27th National Eye Care Day that fell on June 6.

Launched last September, the project has been implemented in nine provincial regions including Yunnan, Gansu and Hunan.

The project carries out eye care education campaigns and optometry health checks for juniors, and those from financially disadvantaged families receive free spectacles and medical assistance for eye diseases when necessary.

It plans to build a one-stop prevention and control system for myopia among juniors, which will be piloted in nearly 3,000 schools in 18 provincial regions, covering more than 2 million people.