6.1-magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia region: USGS

Jakarta, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :A strong 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia's Papua region Saturday morning and was followed by a 5.8-magnitude aftershock minutes later, the US Geological Survey said.

Both quakes hit at a relatively shallow depth of 15 kilometres (9.3 miles), about 272 kilometres from the town of Abepura, according to the USGS.

No casualties or damages were immediately reported by authorities but the Indonesian Meteorology and Geophysics Agency (BKMG) warned of moderate shaking and light damage in a tweet.

Indonesia experiences frequent earthquakes due to its position on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic activity where tectonic plates collide, that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.