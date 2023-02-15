6.1 magnitude earthquake hits North Island of New Zealand

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :A 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck northwest of Paraparaumu, a town in the southwestern North Island of New Zealand, state-run media said on Wednesday, The quake struck at 7.38 p.m. (0638GMT) about 50 kilometers (31 miles) northwest of Paraparaumu at a depth of 57 kilometers (35 miles), Radio New Zealand reported citing the GeoNet New Zealand.

The strong tremor spread fear among people, it said.

No immediate damage has been reported in the region.