UrduPoint.com

6.1 Magnitude Quake Rocks Central Philippines: USGS

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2023 | 12:50 AM

6.1 magnitude quake rocks central Philippines: USGS

Manila, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :A strong 6.1 magnitude earthquake rocked central Philippines early Thursday, the US Geological Survey said.

The shallow quake struck the Masbate island province in the center of the archipelagic nation shortly after 2:00 a.

m. local time (1800GMT).

The epicenter of the earthquake was 11 kilometers (7 miles) away from the nearest village.

There were no immediate reports of damages or casualties, and no tsunami warning was issued.

