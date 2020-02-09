6.2-magnitude earthquake hits Papua New Guinea: USGS

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sydney, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck Papua New Guinea on Sunday, the US Geological Survey said, but no tsunami warning was immediately issued.

The quake hit just after 4pm local time (0600GMT) at a depth of 31 kilometres (19 miles) some 122 kilometres (75 miles) south of Kokopo, the capital of PNG's East New Britain province, the USGS said.