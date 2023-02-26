UrduPoint.com

6.2-magnitude Quake Hits 29 Km ENE Of Kandrian, Papua New Guinea

Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2023 | 01:40 PM

6.2-magnitude quake hits 29 km ENE of Kandrian, Papua New Guinea

SYDNEY, Feb. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) --:An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 jolted 29 km east-northeast of Kandrian, Papua New Guinea, at 21:24:48 GMT on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 38.158 km, was initially determined to be at 6.111 degrees south latitude and 149.7927 degrees east longitude.

Currently, there is no tsunami warning triggered by the earthquake, according to the U.S. Tsunami Warning System.

The USGS reported that a 4.4-magnitude earthquake also hit the 37 km east-northeast of Kandrian at 22:50:37 GMT on Saturday.

The epicenter, with a depth of 43.1 km, was initially determined to be at 6.072 degrees south latitude and 149.855 degrees east longitude.

