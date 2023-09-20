Open Menu

6.2-magnitude Quake Hits South New Zealand

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2023 | 12:40 PM

6.2-magnitude quake hits south New Zealand

WELLINGTON, Sept. 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :-- An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 jolted 45 km north of Geraldine, New Zealand's South Island, at 9:14 a.m. local time Wednesday, according to New Zealand's geological hazard monitoring institute GeoNet.

Residents in Christchurch and other South Island regions felt the shake, which had a depth of 10 km.

No injuries or property damage have been reported so far.

Related Topics

Earthquake Christchurch New Zealand

Recent Stories

Multi-nation special forces exercise ‘Eternal Br ..

Multi-nation special forces exercise ‘Eternal Brotherhood-II’ begins in Baro ..

19 minutes ago
 CJP Isa meets lawyers to enhance dispensation of j ..

CJP Isa meets lawyers to enhance dispensation of justice

48 minutes ago
 Sharjah Airport serves over 2.8 million passengers ..

Sharjah Airport serves over 2.8 million passengers during July, August

48 minutes ago
 Pakistan, US agree to continue cooperation for las ..

Pakistan, US agree to continue cooperation for lasting peace in Afghanistan

59 minutes ago
 UAE Foreign Minister, Saudi, US counterparts discu ..

UAE Foreign Minister, Saudi, US counterparts discuss efforts to resolve Yemeni c ..

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Chairman of Yemen’s Pre ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council i ..

1 hour ago
PM reiterates Pakistan's unwavering commitment to ..

PM reiterates Pakistan's unwavering commitment to achieving SDGs

2 hours ago
 UAE Foreign Minister meets counterparts in New Yor ..

UAE Foreign Minister meets counterparts in New York

2 hours ago
 American University of Sharjah, University of Edin ..

American University of Sharjah, University of Edinburgh offer students graduate ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2023

4 hours ago
 Digital Government Academy launched in Fujairah

Digital Government Academy launched in Fujairah

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous