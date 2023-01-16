UrduPoint.com

6.2 Magnitude Quake Jolts Western Indonesia, No Casualty Reported

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 16, 2023 | 10:50 AM

6.2 magnitude quake jolts western Indonesia, no casualty reported

JAKARTA, Jan. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :An earthquake measuring 6.2-magnitude hit Indonesia's western province of Aceh on Monday morning, but did not leave damages or casualties, the country's meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.

The agency reported the quake happened at 05:30 a.m. local time Monday (2230 GMT Sunday) with its epicenter located 47 km southeast of the district of Aceh Singkil and a depth of 23 km under the seabed, the agency said.

The earthquake did not have the potential to trigger a tsunami, it added.

The jolts were also felt in the nearby province of North Sumatra. The tremors were felt weakly by the residents in the two provinces and did not damage houses or buildings, according to Abdul Muhari, spokesman for the national disaster management and mitigation agency.

"This quake did not leave casualties or those injured, the tremors did not cause damage. We have checked on the quake-impacted areas, especially the hardest hit locations," he told Xinhua by phone.

Related Topics

Injured Tsunami Earthquake Indonesia Sunday

Recent Stories

Committee yet to decide details about Thoshakhana ..

Committee yet to decide details about Thoshakhana gifts: LHC told

3 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2023

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th January 2023

2 hours ago
 Barcelona&#039;s trademark &#039;tiki-taka&#039; ..

Barcelona&#039;s trademark &#039;tiki-taka&#039; dominates El ClÃ¡sico

8 hours ago
 UAE, Korea issue Joint Statement marking state vis ..

UAE, Korea issue Joint Statement marking state visit of ROK President

9 hours ago
 Almheiri affirms UAE&#039;s enduring support for e ..

Almheiri affirms UAE&#039;s enduring support for energy transition

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.