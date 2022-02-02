UrduPoint.com

6.2-magnitude Quake Strikes Off Eastern Indonesia, No Tsunami Alert Issued

Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2022 | 01:30 PM

6.2-magnitude quake strikes off eastern Indonesia, no tsunami alert issued

JAKARTA, Feb. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :A 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia's eastern province of Maluku early Wednesday, but it was not potential for a tsunami, the meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.

The quake struck at 4:25 a.m. Wednesday local time (1925 GMT Tuesday), with the epicenter at 86 km northeast of Maluku Barat Daya district and the depth of 131 km under seabed, the agency said.

Related Topics

Tsunami Earthquake Indonesia

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council discusses strengthening coope ..

Dubai Sports Council discusses strengthening cooperation with DP World Tour

6 minutes ago
 Trump Says Would Like to See Transcript of Biden-Z ..

Trump Says Would Like to See Transcript of Biden-Zelenskyy Phone Call

5 minutes ago
 New Zealand's COVID-19 booster vaccine interval re ..

New Zealand's COVID-19 booster vaccine interval reduced to three months

5 minutes ago
 Six women rights activists still missing in Afghan ..

Six women rights activists still missing in Afghanistan: UN rights office says

5 minutes ago
 Boy hit by stray bullet dies

Boy hit by stray bullet dies

8 minutes ago
 Coutinho wonder strike helps Brazil to 4-0 rout of ..

Coutinho wonder strike helps Brazil to 4-0 rout of Paraguay

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>