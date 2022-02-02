6.2-magnitude quake strikes off eastern Indonesia, no tsunami alert issued

JAKARTA, Feb. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :A 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia's eastern province of Maluku early Wednesday, but it was not potential for a tsunami, the meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.

The quake struck at 4:25 a.m. Wednesday local time (1925 GMT Tuesday), with the epicenter at 86 km northeast of Maluku Barat Daya district and the depth of 131 km under seabed, the agency said.