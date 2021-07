(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Jakarta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia's Sulawesi island Monday, the United States Geological Survey said, but no tsunami warning was issued.

The strong quake hit offshore at the shallow depth of 10 kilometres (six miles), about 100 kilometres west of the town of Luwuk.