62 passengers and crew aboard Indonesia plane suspected crashed: transport minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Jakarta, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :An Indonesian budget airline jet suspected to have crashed into the sea just minutes after take-off from Jakarta had 62 passengers and crew on board, including 10 children, the transport minister said Saturday.

"The total number of passengers was 50 along with 12 crew," Budi Karya Sumadi told reporters, adding that the figure included seven children and three infants.

The Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737 lost contact with air traffic control about four minutes after take-off on its way to Borneo island.