UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

62 Passengers And Crew Aboard Indonesia Plane Suspected Crashed: Transport Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 07:30 PM

62 passengers and crew aboard Indonesia plane suspected crashed: transport minister

Jakarta, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :An Indonesian budget airline jet suspected to have crashed into the sea just minutes after take-off from Jakarta had 62 passengers and crew on board, including 10 children, the transport minister said Saturday.

"The total number of passengers was 50 along with 12 crew," Budi Karya Sumadi told reporters, adding that the figure included seven children and three infants.

The Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737 lost contact with air traffic control about four minutes after take-off on its way to Borneo island.

Related Topics

Budget Traffic Jakarta From

Recent Stories

ADJD organises training course on Alternatives to ..

31 minutes ago

Turkish actor Celal Ali says Islamabad is beautifu ..

1 hour ago

Book on date palm diseases and pests released

2 hours ago

India records 18,222 new coronavirus cases, 228 de ..

2 hours ago

DHA adds new centre for Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

2 hours ago

Energy minister tours East Coast infrastructure pr ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.