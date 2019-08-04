UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

6.3-magnitude Quake Hits Northeastern Japan, No Tsunami Threat

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 05:00 PM

6.3-magnitude quake hits northeastern Japan, no tsunami threat

Tokyo, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :A strong 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck in the Pacific off Fukushima, northeastern Japan, on Sunday, but there was no tsunami threat, US and Japanese authorities said.

The quake jolted large areas in the region at 7:23 pm (1023 GMT) with its epicentre located 54 kilometres (34 miles) east of Namie, eastern Fukushima, according to the US Geological Survey said.

The quake was also felt in Tokyo.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said there were no worries about tsunami damage.

The weather agency issued an emergency warning when the quake hit, but there was no immediate report of injuries or damage.

Shinkansen bullet train services were temporarily suspended in the region, public broadcaster NHK said.

No abnormality was detected at nuclear plants in the region, including the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, NHK said.

More than 18,000 were killed after a 9.0-magnitude earthquake triggered a massive tsunami on March 11, 2011, leading to the meltdown of reactors at the Fukushima plant.

Japan sits at the junction of four tectonic plates and experiences a number of relatively violent quakes every year.

Related Topics

Weather Tsunami Earthquake Nuclear Fukushima Tokyo Japan March Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE leaders condole US President on victims of Tex ..

32 minutes ago

AED1.1 billion to support education for children a ..

2 hours ago

Sheikh Abdullah’s visit broadened cooperation: I ..

3 hours ago

President pardons 669 inmates ahead of Eid Al Adha

4 hours ago

Musanada subcontractor platform enhances tendering ..

5 hours ago

ADNOC Distribution net profit increases to AED1.17 ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.