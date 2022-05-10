6.3-magnitude quake strikes off PNG

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2022 | 08:20 AM

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :A 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck Tuesday in the Bismarck Sea about 200 kilometres (120 miles) off Papua New Guinea's coast, the US Geological Survey said.

A preliminary USGS assessment said there was a "low likelihood of casualties and damage from the quake", which had an estimated depth of 10 kilometres.

There were no tsunami warnings.

Papua New Guinea sits on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, which is a hotspot for seismic activity due to friction between tectonic plates.

A 7.5-magnitude quake that hit the rugged highlands region in February 2018 triggered landslides, burying homes and killing at least 125 people.

