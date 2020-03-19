UrduPoint.com
6.3-magnitude Quake Strikes South Of Indonesia's Bali: USGS

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 12:00 AM

6.3-magnitude quake strikes south of Indonesia's Bali: USGS

Jakarta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck in the ocean south of the Indonesian island of Bali early Thursday, the US Geological Service reported.

The quake struck at 1:45 am (1745 GMT) with an epicenter 255 kilometeres south of the town of Nusa Dua, the USGS said. The epicentre was a relatively shallow 10 kilometres deep.

