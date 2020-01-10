63 'terrorists', 25 others killed in Niger army base attack: defence ministry

(@imziishan)

Niamey, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Heavily armed assailants attacked a military base in Niger on Thursday, killing 25 people and leading to the death of 63 "terrorists" in an area where 71 people died in a previous jihadist attack.

The raid near to the volatile frontier with Mali occurred in Chinegodar at 01:00 pm (12H00 GMT), defence spokesman Colonel Souleymane Gazobi said on television.