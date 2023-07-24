633,458 pilgrims arrive in Madinah

(@FahadShabbir)

MADINAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :By yesterday, a total number of 633,458 pilgrims of different nationalities had arrived in Madinah after performing Hajj ritualsThe statistics of the Hajj and Visit Committee showed that 24,191 pilgrims arrived in Madinah yesterday.

The statistics also indicated that 470,265 pilgrims are heading back to their countries while a number of 163,124 pilgrims stayed in Madinah until yesterday, stating that the housing occupancy rate in Madinah stood at 54%, while 1,721 pilgrims benefited from medical services provided during Hajj season.